Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 513 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,217 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on WBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.35. 93,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,554,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average is $38.12.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

