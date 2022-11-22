Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 7,351 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,351 shares during the quarter. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF comprises about 1.6% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 789,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,223,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $995,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 102,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 29,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 595,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after buying an additional 112,078 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEY traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $21.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,903. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.65. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $22.67.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

