Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 880 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Commerce Bank grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 35.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 34,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 244,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 118.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.2 %

DAL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,794,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average is $33.14.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

