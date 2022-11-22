Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,661 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.2% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.6% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 179,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.0% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 39,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.16. 17,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,558,049. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $81.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.35%.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

