Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Daniel J. Gill Acquires 133,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 133,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Carvana Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CVNA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 12,714,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,344,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $296.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.48.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.65). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 191.74% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVNA. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $43.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $50.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carvana (CVNA)
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- NVIDIA Corporation: Too Many Comeback Catalysts to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.