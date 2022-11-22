Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Daniel J. Gill Acquires 133,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 133,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 12,714,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,344,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $296.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.48.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.65). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 191.74% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Carvana by 270.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 150.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Carvana by 29.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Carvana by 182.2% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Carvana during the first quarter valued at $59,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVNA. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $43.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $50.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

