Casper (CSPR) Hits Market Capitalization of $296.01 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $296.01 million and approximately $8.09 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Casper

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,306,075,902 coins and its circulating supply is 10,521,984,736 coins. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,304,520,790 with 10,520,537,473 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02702907 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $9,502,378.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

