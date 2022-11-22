Casper Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Casper has a market cap of $290.87 million and $8.26 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0276 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.51 or 0.08312104 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.67 or 0.00463363 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,582.00 or 0.28432757 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,305,493,441 coins and its circulating supply is 10,521,442,670 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,304,520,790 with 10,520,537,473 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02702907 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $9,502,378.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

