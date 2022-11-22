CDAM UK Ltd Increases Holdings in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

CDAM UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,897,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Arko accounts for about 7.2% of CDAM UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. CDAM UK Ltd’s holdings in Arko were worth $48,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Arko by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,092,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,244,000 after buying an additional 163,675 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arko by 124.3% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,216,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,581 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Arko by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,037,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after buying an additional 80,086 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Arko in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,848,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Arko by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 163,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arko from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

ARKO traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,669. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.28. Arko Corp. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Arko’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Arko’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

