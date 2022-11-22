Celo Dollar (CUSD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $483,149.85

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $45.57 million and approximately $483,149.85 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00006002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar’s launch date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,972,934 tokens. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

