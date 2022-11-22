Chainbing Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $731.87 Million (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Chainbing token can currently be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00009012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chainbing has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chainbing has a market capitalization of $731.87 million and $1,281.54 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,304.28 or 0.08095819 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.82 or 0.00464415 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,590.51 or 0.28493757 BTC.

About Chainbing

Chainbing launched on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainbing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainbing using one of the exchanges listed above.

