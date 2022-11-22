Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Citigroup

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.85.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $181.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a 12 month low of $110.73 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $350.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.37.

Insider Activity at Chevron

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,691 shares of company stock worth $36,476,456. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 932.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 61.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.