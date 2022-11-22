Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.89-$0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion. Chico’s FAS also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.07-$0.10 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CHS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE CHS traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.75. 25,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,393. The stock has a market cap of $844.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $558.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 992,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,485.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chico’s FAS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 115.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 30,640 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 16.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 78.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

(Get Rating)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.