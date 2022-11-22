Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Down 4.6%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) was down 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.78. Approximately 24,255 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,042,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chico’s FAS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Chico’s FAS Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46.

Insider Activity

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $558.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.90 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 992,527 shares in the company, valued at $4,982,485.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

Featured Stories

