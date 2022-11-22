Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 396 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,819.56.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,494.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,529.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,466.64. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,776.67.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

