Choate Investment Advisors Acquires 70 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 15.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 39,949 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 163.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,412,000 after purchasing an additional 176,991 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 103,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,801,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 56.1% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,702,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,163,417. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $252.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 814.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,032.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.43.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

