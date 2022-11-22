Choate Investment Advisors Boosts Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 137.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 128,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 56,060 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 28,070 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period.

SHY stock opened at $81.05 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

