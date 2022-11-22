Choate Investment Advisors Boosts Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.82.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab stock opened at $148.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

