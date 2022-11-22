Choate Investment Advisors Has $760,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,558 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in Boeing by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Boeing by 118.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Boeing by 133.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Boeing by 46.4% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $172.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.15. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $229.67.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.18.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

