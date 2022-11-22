Choate Investment Advisors Sells 725 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,107,000 after buying an additional 1,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,778 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 70.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,025,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,409,000 after acquiring an additional 422,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,691,000 after acquiring an additional 384,543 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.59 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.21 and a 200-day moving average of $119.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.346 per share. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

