Choate Investment Advisors Takes Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,946,000 after buying an additional 237,377 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,635,000 after purchasing an additional 475,626 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,869,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,839,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,083,000 after purchasing an additional 17,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 6.8% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,237,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,734,000 after purchasing an additional 78,395 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AptarGroup to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

In other news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola acquired 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,501.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,633.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $105.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.64. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $131.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.86.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $836.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

