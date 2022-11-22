CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

Several research analysts have commented on CINC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CinCor Pharma from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Lifesci Capital started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Sunday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company.

CinCor Pharma Trading Down 4.0 %

CINC opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average of $26.06. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -1.41. CinCor Pharma has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $43.15.

Institutional Trading of CinCor Pharma

About CinCor Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in CinCor Pharma by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in CinCor Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in CinCor Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $389,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in CinCor Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $459,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in CinCor Pharma by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 407,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,386,000 after purchasing an additional 184,496 shares during the period.

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

