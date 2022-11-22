CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.20.
Several research analysts have commented on CINC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CinCor Pharma from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Lifesci Capital started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Sunday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company.
CinCor Pharma Trading Down 4.0 %
CINC opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average of $26.06. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -1.41. CinCor Pharma has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $43.15.
About CinCor Pharma
CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.
