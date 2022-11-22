Citigroup Lowers AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target to $34.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $60.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 155.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.47.

AppLovin Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.55. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.82 and a beta of 1.85. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $100.01.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $627,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AppLovin by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,712,000 after buying an additional 151,049 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,426,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AppLovin by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in AppLovin by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 457,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,177,000 after buying an additional 188,870 shares in the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

