Claro Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12,353.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 19,148 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 21,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,747,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.6% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 93,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,696,000 after acquiring an additional 41,895 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $106.94. 128,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,977,771. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $130.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.47.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

