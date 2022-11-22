Claro Advisors LLC Buys 1,092 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,362 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 0.9% of Claro Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 23.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.53. The stock had a trading volume of 40,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,550. The firm has a market cap of $201.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.47 and its 200 day moving average is $252.94.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

