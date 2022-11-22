Claro Advisors LLC Buys 4,255 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 27,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.98. 150,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,687,433. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $119.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.33.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.