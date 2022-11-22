Claro Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,343 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $50.20. 58,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,350,156. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.54. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $62.72.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

