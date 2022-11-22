Claro Advisors LLC Has $771,000 Position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SDG traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,492. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a twelve month low of $68.51 and a twelve month high of $94.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.27.

