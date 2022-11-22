Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 573 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $30,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,582,900 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.1 %

BMY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.00. The company had a trading volume of 159,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,926,987. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $81.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $167.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.02.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

