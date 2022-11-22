Claro Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,000. SAM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 67,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 276,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VB traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,460. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.36. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $234.73.

