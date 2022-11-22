Claro Advisors LLC Sells 862 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 258.8% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 263.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,736. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.18. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.