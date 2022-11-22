Clover Finance Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.58 Million (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Clover Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0596 or 0.00000369 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Clover Finance has a market cap of $59.60 million and $1.58 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Clover Finance’s launch date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official website is clover.finance. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

