Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Bought by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGNX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 6.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 12.9% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 14,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 11.9% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 63,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 48.1% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Cowen downgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens downgraded Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cognex to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.39. The company had a trading volume of 11,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,729. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $80.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

