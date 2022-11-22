Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $977,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE CL traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,945. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.