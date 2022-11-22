Comparing Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) & Stride (NYSE:LRN)

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Rating) and Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and Stride’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillful Craftsman Education Technology N/A N/A N/A Stride 5.28% 11.60% 5.68%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.4% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of Stride shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Stride shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stride has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and Stride, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillful Craftsman Education Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Stride 0 0 2 0 3.00

Stride has a consensus target price of $47.67, indicating a potential upside of 32.81%. Given Stride’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stride is more favorable than Skillful Craftsman Education Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and Stride’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillful Craftsman Education Technology $23.05 million 0.62 -$1.40 million N/A N/A Stride $1.69 billion 0.92 $107.13 million $2.14 16.77

Stride has higher revenue and earnings than Skillful Craftsman Education Technology.

Summary

Stride beats Skillful Craftsman Education Technology on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, basic, and higher education. It operates three education platforms, including the Lifelong Education Public Service Platform that offers approximately 200 courses; Vocational Training platform, which provides 642 courses covering mechanics, electronics, auto repair, and construction subjects; and Virtual Simulation Experimental Training platform that offers 12 experimental programs. The company also offers technology services, including software development and maintenance, hardware installation, and testing and related consulting and training services; and cloud services for private companies, academic institutions, and government agencies. In addition, it provides financial education services through financial investment educational platform, which offers global securities market, basic securities knowledge, fundamental analysis, and technical analysis courses; and flexible employment service by providing recruitment outsourcing services for employer's permanent staff hires. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuxi, the People's Republic of China.

About Stride

Stride, Inc., a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students. The company offers integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional expertise to support a virtual or blended public school; individual online courses and supplemental educational products; and products and services for the general education market focused on subjects, including math, English, science, and history for kindergarten through twelfth grade students. It also provides career learning products and services that are focused on developing skills to enter in industries, including information technology, health care, and business; and focused post-secondary career learning programs, which include skills training for software engineering, healthcare, and medical fields to adult learners under Galvanize, Tech Elevator, and MedCerts brand names, as well as provides staffing and talent development services to employers. Stride, Inc. serves public and private schools, school districts, charter boards, consumers, employers, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as K12 Inc. and changed its name to Stride, Inc. in December 2020. Stride, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

