Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Trading Up 4.8%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) rose 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $19.25. Approximately 48,384 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,582,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources Stock Up 4.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.03.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

In related news, Director Morris E. Foster bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $145,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,887.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $145,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 152,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,887.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO M Jay Allison bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,690,813 shares in the company, valued at $32,970,853.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 122,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,680. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,870,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,309 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 485.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,071,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,938,000 after acquiring an additional 888,106 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Comstock Resources by 5,625.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 873,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after acquiring an additional 858,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,908,000 after buying an additional 849,275 shares in the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.