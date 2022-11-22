Conflux Price Reaches $0.0268 on Major Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $56.14 million and $3.22 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,179.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.22 or 0.00427838 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00023546 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00112900 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.89 or 0.00808950 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.82 or 0.00666405 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006214 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00236038 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

