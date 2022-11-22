Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $7.18 Million Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,570 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.16% of Lantheus worth $7,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth approximately $2,319,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $33,130.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,390 shares in the company, valued at $5,354,933.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Brian A. Markison sold 41,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $3,522,242.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,897.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $33,130.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,354,933.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,530 shares of company stock worth $5,187,928 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lantheus Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LNTH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $57.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.93 and its 200-day moving average is $70.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $87.47.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.