Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $7.87 Million Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,185 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $7,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,261 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 19.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,786 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,717 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,099,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AKAM. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.93.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $90.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.57 and its 200-day moving average is $91.28. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.28 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at $913,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

