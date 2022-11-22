Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 30,706 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,706 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $116.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.41. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

