Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Raises Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 378.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,445 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,182 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Fortinet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,032,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortinet Trading Up 0.2 %

FTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.61.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $52.42 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $74.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.79 and a 200-day moving average of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.