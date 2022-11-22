Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 241 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,336 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $10,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,469,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,354 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,811,813,000 after purchasing an additional 652,048 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $266,212,000 after purchasing an additional 470,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,073,196,000 after purchasing an additional 417,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,249,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $356,493,000 after buying an additional 350,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC opened at $249.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.57. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Wolfe Research lowered Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TD Securities downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

