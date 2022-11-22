Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 91 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,389 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 34.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 167.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Intuit by 12.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 50.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 10.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $375.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.92. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $697.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.11.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

