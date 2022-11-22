ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Increased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,511,305 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 199,416 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.19% of ConocoPhillips worth $225,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 161.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 2.4 %

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.76.

NYSE COP opened at $125.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $156.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

