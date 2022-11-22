Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Construction Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $32.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 104.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $39.72.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Construction Partners

In other Construction Partners news, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $87,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,091 shares in the company, valued at $625,175.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Construction Partners news, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $87,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,175.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $1,422,760.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,684.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $425,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Construction Partners by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Construction Partners by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,836,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 40.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Construction Partners

(Get Rating)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.