Contrasting indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) and SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) and indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

SiTime has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, indie Semiconductor has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SiTime and indie Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiTime 0 0 4 0 3.00 indie Semiconductor 0 1 2 0 2.67

Earnings & Valuation

SiTime presently has a consensus price target of $116.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.19%. indie Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 61.18%. Given indie Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than SiTime.

This table compares SiTime and indie Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiTime $218.81 million 9.50 $32.28 million $2.00 48.47 indie Semiconductor $48.41 million 22.91 -$88.04 million ($0.54) -14.07

SiTime has higher revenue and earnings than indie Semiconductor. indie Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SiTime, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SiTime and indie Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiTime 14.95% 6.71% 6.27% indie Semiconductor -57.81% -20.52% -13.45%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.8% of SiTime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.4% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of SiTime shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SiTime beats indie Semiconductor on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense. The company sells its timing products through distributors and resellers. SiTime Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc. provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

