Contrasting Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) & National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH)

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) and Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.8% of National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of National Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Jeffersonville Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

National Bankshares has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jeffersonville Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Jeffersonville Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for National Bankshares and Jeffersonville Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

National Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $37.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.20%. Given National Bankshares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe National Bankshares is more favorable than Jeffersonville Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Bankshares and Jeffersonville Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bankshares $53.41 million 4.31 $20.38 million N/A N/A Jeffersonville Bancorp $23.27 million 3.75 $5.94 million $1.87 11.04

National Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Jeffersonville Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares National Bankshares and Jeffersonville Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bankshares 38.79% 14.55% 1.28% Jeffersonville Bancorp N/A 10.05% 1.13%

Dividends

National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Jeffersonville Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Jeffersonville Bancorp pays out 32.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Bankshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. National Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

National Bankshares beats Jeffersonville Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties. The company also provides business and consumer debit and credit cards; letters of credit, night depository services, safe deposit boxes, utility payment services, and automatic funds transfer; wealth management, trust, and estate services; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services. It operates 23 branch offices, a loan production office, and 22 automated teller machines in Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, NOW, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits. It also provides personal loan products, such as auto/RV/motorcycle/boat, home improvement, debt consolidation, check, and other financing; and business loans, including commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, short-term notes, installment, and commercial vehicle/equipment loans, as well as agricultural and construction loans. In addition, the company offers an array of mortgage products, including residential, home equity lines of credit, construction, vacant land, manufactured homes, mobile homes, and seasonal homes. Further, it provides credit and debit cards; business services, including electronic deposits and withdrawals, and remote check deposits for business customers; and online/mobile banking services. As of February 8, 2022, it had 12 full-service branches in Sullivan and Orange County, New York located in Anawana Lake Road/Monticello, Eldred, Callicoon, Jeffersonville, Liberty, Livingston Manor, Loch Sheldrake, Monticello, Narrowsburg, Port Jervis, White Lake, and Wurtsboro. The company was founded in 1913 and is based in Jeffersonville, New York.

