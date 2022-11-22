Contrasting The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) & Viad (NYSE:VVI)

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) and The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Viad has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The OLB Group has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Viad alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Viad and The OLB Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viad 0.79% 18.08% 1.34% The OLB Group -21.47% -17.27% -15.83%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

95.7% of Viad shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of The OLB Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Viad shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 53.2% of The OLB Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Viad and The OLB Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viad $507.34 million 1.11 -$92.65 million ($0.74) -36.78 The OLB Group $16.71 million 0.75 -$4.98 million ($0.58) -1.47

The OLB Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viad. Viad is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The OLB Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Viad and The OLB Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viad 0 1 2 0 2.67 The OLB Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viad presently has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.97%. Given Viad’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Viad is more favorable than The OLB Group.

Summary

Viad beats The OLB Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viad

(Get Rating)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours. The GES is a full-service live events company that offers a range of services for exhibitions, conferences, brand experiences, and venues. In addition, the company offers a collection of travel experiences in recreational attractions, food and beverage, retail, and ground transportation services. It serves event organizers and corporate brand marketers directly, as well as through a distribution channel network that include tour operators, tour wholesalers, destination management companies, and retail travel agencies. Viad Corp was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About The OLB Group

(Get Rating)

The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers. www.olb.com and www.olb.com/investors-data.

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.