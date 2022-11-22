ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CNVVY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 227 ($2.68) to GBX 235 ($2.78) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 275 ($3.25) to GBX 381 ($4.51) in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.43) to GBX 295 ($3.49) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 225 ($2.66) to GBX 230 ($2.72) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.25.

ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CNVVY opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.40. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $12.01.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

