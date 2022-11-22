Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,407,399,000 after purchasing an additional 45,250 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,047,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,918,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,338,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,346,000 after purchasing an additional 127,820 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,325,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,473,000 after purchasing an additional 761,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,620,000 after purchasing an additional 251,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI opened at $492.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $445.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $657.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.22%.

Several research firms recently commented on MSCI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.11.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

