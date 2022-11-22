Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS stock opened at $149.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $186.47 billion, a PE ratio of 122.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.15.

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

